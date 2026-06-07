About free pictures — uses, formats, and quality
"Pictures" is the catch-all term for general-purpose imagery — photographs, illustrations, and graphics — that aren't bound to a specific use like "wallpaper" or "background". Pictures show up in blog posts, social media, presentations, classroom materials, ads, packaging, e-commerce listings, and printed posters.
Picture file formats compared
- JPG / JPEG — lossy compression. Best for photographs. 60–80% smaller than PNG. Universal compatibility.
- PNG — lossless. Supports transparency. Best for screenshots, graphics with text, and any image you might want to edit further.
- WebP — modern web format. ~30% smaller than JPG at the same quality. Supported in every current browser; older email clients may not render it.
- AVIF — newer, even smaller than WebP. Best for forward-looking web. Editing software lags behind.
- HEIC — Apple's mobile-photo format. Half the file size of JPG. Convert to JPG before sharing with non-Apple devices.
Tools for pictures
Start with one-click enhancement — AI Photo Enhancer runs colour, exposure, denoise, and sharpen in a single pass. For format conversion (HEIC → JPG is the most common request), use HEIC to JPG. Crop to platform-specific aspect ratios with Smart Crop.